Ensure prompt redressal of public grievances, officials told

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chetan emphasised that officials must ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of public grievances, stating that petitioners approach the administration with high hopes.

He directed all departmental officers to address the issues efficiently, leaving no room for dissatisfaction.

The Collector was speaking during the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the Collectorate on Monday. Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, DRO Parthasarathi, Special Deputy Collector Suryanarayana, DRDA PD Narasayya, and DPO Samatha also participated in the programme. Officials received various petitions from the public during the session.

During his address, Collector T.S. Chetan instructed officials to inspect overhead water tanks and ensure their cleanliness.

He stressed the importance of providing safe drinking water and directed field-level inspections to avoid any shortcomings.

He also warned that officials would be held accountable if hostels were found lacking in hygiene or if contaminated water was supplied.

He directed mandatory visits to hostels, with inspections covering water facilities, tank cleaning, restrooms, pipelines, and kitchens to ensure they are functioning properly.

The Collector emphasised that every petition must be thoroughly investigated in a transparent manner and resolved within the stipulated timeline, ensuring the petitioner is fully satisfied. He cautioned officials against delays beyond SLA (Service Level Agreement) or reopening of resolved cases, urging them to close all grievances conclusively.

Petitions submitted during the session included issues related to land disputes, ration cards, housing site allocations, and pension approvals. In total, 234 petitions were received during the session, including 77 from Puttaparthi, 55 from Penukonda, 73 from Dharmavaram, and 29 from Kadiri.

Officials from various departments, along with petitioners and stakeholders, actively participated in the event.