Ensure quality in midday meals in Kurnool: Sarpanch Pallavi

Kurnool: The students of a government school at Naulekal village in Peddakadabur mandal of Kurnool district, unable to eat midday meals, are taking lunch boxes from their houses. According to information, the students pursuing education in the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUP) in Naulekal village are consuming midday meals in the school.

But, for some time, the students stopped eating the food served in the school instead they are taking lunch boxes from their houses. According to the students, the food served in the school is not fit to eat and several students have developed health problems after consuming it. When the issue was taken to the notice of village Sarpanch Pallavi and Vice Mandal Praja Parishad member Paramesh, the duo along with the parents of students visited the school to get first-hand information.

After speaking with headmaster, the Sarapanch and Vice MPP called the midday meals organisers and maintain quality in serving the food. They warned the organisers not to repeat it again. They said under any circumstances, the menu issued by the government, must be followed. The Sarpanch said if they are having any problem, they can bring this issue to her notice.

The Sarpanch and Vice MPP assured to extend all necessary assistance, if they need. They asked the headmaster to monitor proper implementation of midday meal scheme. Welfare assistant Balu, YSRC leaders Nagaraju, Maneppa, Hanumanthu, Ramudu and Thimma Reddy were present while speaking to the headmaster.