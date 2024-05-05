Ensure tight security at sensitive areas says SP Amit Bardar

Anantapur : Anantapur SP Amit Bardar has instructed the officials to implement strict security measures at polling stations in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming elections.

On Saturday, SP Bardar conducted inspections of vulnerable polling centres in the Tadipatri sub-division, including those in the villages of Kishtapadu, Chinna Polamada, Peda Polamada, and Peddavadaguru mandals. He assessed the security arrangements and directed the installation of proper barricading and providing proper facilities to voters for the voting day.

SP Bardar emphasised the importance of taking preemptive measures to prevent any incidents of violence particularly by rowdy-sheeters and troublemakers.

He advised officials to maintain a close watch on individuals with a history of misconduct and to engage with village residents to foster cooperation and ensure a peaceful electoral process. The SP personally interacted with villagers, urging them to fearlessly exercise their voting rights and to refrain from instigating or participating in any conflicts. He assured that the police will take all measures to protect law and order and prevent any disruption to the democratic process.



Tadipatri DSP C M Gangaiah, Tadipatri Rural CI Lakshmikanta Reddy, SI Sagar and Peddavadaguru SI Srinivasulu accompanied the District SP during the inspection.

