Entrepreneurs exhorted to grab opportunities, grow globally

Visakhapatnam : Experts and senior professors underlined the need to grab the opportunities and utilise them to grow at global level at an interactive session organised by the Integral Institute of Advanced Management, involving board members from across the country in Visakhapatnam.

Leading entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam representing various verticals, including hotel industry, education, hospitals, textiles, gold traders, pharma companies took part in the programme wherein senior professors explained the business opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh as well as in the national and international markets.

The platform created an opportunity for entrepreneurs, executives and participants to get their doubts clarified in their respective business and improve them to get global recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao briefed about various inputs for the development of the constituency and the city.

Founder and chairman of Varun Group Prabhu Kishore explained hurdles in the business sector.

He appealed to the professors to elaborate their thoughts and brought the same to the notice of the government so that the ease of doing business will facilitate all the business men to grow much faster.

Experts lauded director and dean IIAM S P Ravindra and his team for taking various new initiatives such as incubation centre, corporate training programme, Toastmasters Club, etc.

Among others, eminent professors Deepika Das and M R Rao, former director-IIM Kozhikode Amaral Karol, former director-IIM Bangalore KRS Murthy, chairman of Kankatala Group Kankatala Mallik, executive director of IIAM M Surya Teja were present.