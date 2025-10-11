Entrepreneurs urged to set up industrial units

Rajamahendravaram: EastGodavari district Collector Kirti Chekuri has urged SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs to come forward to establish industrial units, assuring that the government will extend full support and encouragement to them in all possible ways.

Addressing ‘Awareness Programme on Promotion of SC/ST Entrepreneurs – National SC-ST Hub’ held at the Collectorate meeting hall on Friday, the Collector said the programme, organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was conducted for the first time in Rajamahendravaram.

She noted that there are ample opportunities for industrial development in the district and called upon youth from SC/ST communities to grab these opportunities. She urged entrepreneurs to bring to the notice of the district administration any difficulties they face while setting up industries. The Collector directed officials to establish a special cell at the district level to address the issues faced by entrepreneurs.

She stressed the need to create full awareness about subsidies, market opportunities, training, and loan facilities available under various government schemes. Similar to the Tata Innovation Hub, the SC-ST Hub will also provide mentorship and guidance to entrepreneurs from these communities, she added.

Collector Kirti added that promoting industries not only generates employment but also contributes to the district’s economic growth through efficient use of local resources. She informed that entrepreneurs can register with the National SC-ST Hub by paying a nominal fee of ₹100.

NSIC Zonal General Manager V Suresh Babu said that through the National SC-ST Hub, SC/ST entrepreneurs can participate in government tenders and avail special subsidies for marketing their products. For more details, he advised contacting the NSIC office at Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, or calling the toll-free numbers 040-27125618 and 27125718.

District Industries Centre General Manager Raman Srinidhar, APIIC Zonal Manager Padmaja, NSSH representatives Venugopal and Srikanth Bhattu, and others also spoke on the occasion.