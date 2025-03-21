EO inspects arrangements for CM’s visit

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made by various TTD departments ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Tirumala.

They inspected Sri Padmavati Rest House and later checked Vaikuntham Q Complex-1 and Srivari Temple.

At Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, the EO examined the arrangements being made, as the CM and his family members usually perform Annaprasada Seva to devotees at Annaprasadam Complex and gave several suggestions to the officials concerned.

He instructed the respective departments to coordinate with each other and make arrangements.

CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, Bhaskar, VGO Surendra, DE Chandra Shekhar, Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, Catering Special Officer Shastryand other officers were present.