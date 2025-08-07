  • Menu
EPS-95 pensioners’ grievances conveyed to Union Minister

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat giving a representation to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

  • MP Sribharat underlines the need to revise pension benefits and expedite settlement of dues
  • Urges Centre to set up a Centre of Excellence in Martial Arts in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat met Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday and apprised him of long-standing grievances of EPS-95 pensioners, particularly of those retired from the PSU and private sector establishments in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting numerous representations received from retired employees in this regard, the MP underlined the need to revise pension benefits and expedite settlement of dues.

Among other issues, the MP spoke about discrepancies in PF records, delayed settlements, and how they impact financial and emotional wellbeing of the retired and serving workers.

Responding to the concerns, the Union Minister assured that the Central government was considering an announcement to set a minimum pension for all EPS pensioners, and that a decision in this regard would be expected soon.

Keeping the upcoming Khelo India Martial Arts Games in view, Sribharat pitched in for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Martial Arts in Visakhapatnam and submitted a formal proposal for the same.

The proposed facility is aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure in the region and nurturing athletic talent through advanced training systems. “The centre will position Vizag as a hub for martial arts excellence and contribute to India’s sporting aspirations,” the MP mentioned.

