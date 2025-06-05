Erosion eating into coconut plantations

Rajamahendravaram: Coconut plantations along the Godavari delta in the Konaseema district are facing extensive damage due to ongoing riverbank erosion in various Lanka (island) villages. The Vasishta, Vainateya, Gowthami, and Vruddha Gowthami distributaries of the Godavari River are constantly eating into the fertile lands located along their banks, leading to the submergence of valuable agricultural land. Distressed farmers are raising concerns about the continued loss of land and livelihoods, attributing it to the lack of permanent protection measures.

While minor and temporary protection measures have been implemented using limited funds, residents and farmers are demanding long-term, sustainable solutions. Officials have acknowledged that Konaseema district is severely affected by riverbank erosion and emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive plan.

The state government has already requested Rs 2,433.17 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to implement full-scale protection measures. Although proposals were submitted previously, the Centre has not yet approved the funds. If sanctioned, the funds would be used for 35 types of protection works, including pitching revetments and groins, as outlined by the Headworks Engineering Department.

The constituencies-- Amalapuram, P Gannavaram, Razole, Mummidivaram, Kothapeta, Mandapeta, and Ramachandrapuram --are affected by annual flooding and erosion. Villages such as Burugulanka, Udimudilanka, Y Kothapalli, Manepalli, Veeravallipalem, Kondukudurulanka, Pottilanka, Lanka of Nelanka, Gurajapulanka, Sundarapalli, Koolla, Addankivaarilanka, Ramarajulanka, and Appana Ramunilanka are witnessing increasing severity.

Officials pointed out that the devastating floods of August 1986, when 36 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Dowleswaram barrage, marked the beginning of serious erosion issues.

Since then, annual riverbank collapses have become common. According to irrigation officials, proposals were submitted two years ago for protective works in the worst-affected areas. Vasishta Sub-Division DEE Srinivasa Rao confirmed that proposals were sent to the Central Government seeking funds from the NDRF and expressed hope that once approved, the works would commence.