ESI Hospital struggles under in-charge administration

Rajamahendravaram: Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Rajamahendravaram, which serves nearly seven lakh workers and their families in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts, has been operating under in-charge administration for years.

The hospital faces severe shortage of doctors and medical staff, with the absence of regular Medical Superintendent raising concerns about declining healthcare services.

Established in 1988 with a 50-bed capacity, the hospital has seen only three regular Medical Superintendents since its inception.

For over a decade, it has been managed by a series of in-charge officials.

Dr Taraka Prasad and Dr Chinna Hassan served as in-charge superintendents for brief periods, followed by Dr Subhakar, who soon stepped down.

Later, Dr Nagasai took charge temporarily, and Dr Hussain was appointed on deputation. However, due to allegations of irregular attendance, Dr Hussain was recently suspended and handed over to the Principal Secretary. Subsequently, Subhakar was reappointed, but he expressed his inability to take up the role, leading to the appointment of paediatric specialist Dr Koteswar as the latest in-charge superintendent.

Despite repeated changes in administration, authorities have failed to appoint a full-time Medical Superintendent, drawing criticism from various quarters.

The hospital was slated for an upgrade to a 100-bed facility, with the Central government allocating funds for new infrastructure.

Over three and a half years ago, the old buildings were demolished to make way for new construction, which has now been completed. However, the new facilities remain non-operational, awaiting an official inauguration. In the absence of adequate staffing, inpatient services have been discontinued for a long time, and the operation theatre in the 30-bed dispensary building has been shut down. Currently, only outpatient services are being provided, while emergency cases are referred to other hospitals.

With the new building ready, there is growing demand to equip the hospital with modern medical facilities, appoint a regular Medical Superintendent, and recruit sufficient doctors and staff to match the upgraded 100-bed capacity. Workers and their families urge the authorities to take immediate action to restore full-scale medical services at the hospital.