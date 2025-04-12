ESI services to be strengthened

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Labour Department is committed to enhancing medical services at ESI hospitals to ensure efficient and accessible healthcare for beneficiaries, said Additional Secretary Gandham Chandrudu.

During his visit to ESI Hospital here on Friday, Chandrudu conducted a comprehensive review of key departments, including OP registration, the laboratory, inpatient and outpatient sections.

Engaging directly with patients, he gathered first-hand feedback on the quality of services and assured them of continuous improvements.

As part of the inspection, Chandrudu examined the Dhanvantari online registration system and Aadhaar integration, emphasising the need for a faster, more seamless registration process. He directed the officials to implement necessary reforms to eliminate delays and ensure beneficiaries receive timely medical care without any inconvenience. “The government is fully committed to strengthening ESI healthcare services. All required support will be provided to expand and upgrade the hospital infrastructure,” Chandrudu affirmed. He instructed ESI Director V Anjaneyulu to initiate immediate steps for service enhancement and modernisation.

Several patients expressed their satisfaction with the hospital’s efforts to improve services and welcomed the government’s proactive approach. Hospital Superintendent Dr V Jyothi and other key hospital staff accompanied the additional secretary during the visit.