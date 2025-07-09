  • Menu
ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold

TIRUPATI: Joint Director of ESI Corporation (ESIC) in Tirupati D Radhakrishna said that the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025 approved by ESIC recently provides a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees - including contractual and temporary workers - to enrol without facing inspections or demands for past dues. It will be active from July 1 to December 31, 2025.

The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified timeframes could result in legal action and a demand for backdated dues.

SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.

He said that the launch of SPREE 2025 marks a progressive step by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation towards inclusive and accessible social security.

The Joint Director appealed to the employers of the Rayalaseema region to take maximum advantage of the SPREE scheme.

