Essay writing competition on GST held

Gooty: An essay writing competition on Goods and Services Tax (GST) was organised at Sri Sai Degree College, Gooty, under the jurisdiction of Sri Sai Campus CEO Sri Sriramulu, Sri Sai Degree College Principal Dr Venkateshwarlu Reddy, and PRR MBA College Principal Dr Prasanna Kumar (coordinator for GST programme).

The main objective of the competition was to enhance students’ understanding of GST and its role in India’s economic system. A total of 200 students from various groups participated enthusiastically in the competition and expressed their insights on the significance, advantages, and implications of GST in the Indian economy.

After careful evaluation, nine students who excelled in the competition were awarded prizes and certificates for their outstanding performance.

All other participants received certificates of participation in appreciation of their efforts.