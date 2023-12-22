Essential Commodities Distribution: Volunteers should accompany MDUs, says Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana said the volunteers of village and ward secretariats should accompany the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) for the distribution of essential commodities to the consumers.

She held a teleconference with special officers, MPDOs and others on resurvey, Aadudam Andhra and housing issues on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said several complaints have been received that the volunteers were not accompanying the MDUs while distributing the essential commodities to the people.

She said the Civil Supplies Department has been taking necessary steps to ensure the commodities are supplied to every consumer. The department will geo tag the location through an app and ensure the commodities are supplied to every consumer under the concerned volunteer jurisdiction.

The MPDOs and tahsildars have been instructed to see the system is properly implemented by the volunteers, the Collector said.

She has instructed the Joint Collector to take action on the volunteers who fail to accompany the MDUs after tracking the location.

Speaking about resurvey, Srijana said that ground validation works in 160 villages were completed. With regard to the mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra,’ the MPDOs were told to complete the registration of players, teams formation, identification of grounds and mapping besides schedule preparation at the earliest.

Only two teams for cricket in 21 mandals were formed and the remaining are lagging far behind in teams formation. She said the MPDOs were advised to form at least two teams for each of the five sports.

The special officers have been asked to hold meetings with the MPDOs, tahsildars, CI or SI, PETs and panchyat secretaries on Aadudam Andhra. She asked the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer to give her a report on the subject.

With regard to Housing, the housing department engineers of Maddikera, Kodumur and Kurnool are unable to achieve the daily target at the mega completion drive, she expressed dissatisfaction.

Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, project director (Housing) Siddalinga Murthy, MPDOs and tahsildars of all mandals participated.