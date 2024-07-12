  • Menu
Essentials at low prices in Rythu Bazars

Minister Kandula Durgesh inaugurating a stall at Rythu Bazar on Thursday
Stalls for the sale of toor dal and fine rice at the Quarry Centre Rythu Bazar was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said that the state government is providing essential commodities like Dal and rice at low prices keeping the difficulties of poor people in mind.

He inaugurated the stalls for the sale of toor dal and fine rice at the Quarry Centre Rythu Bazar on Thursday under the auspices of the Civil Supplies Department. Speaking on the, he said that the state government has decided to sell toor dal and fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) on subsidy under the Civil Supplies Department to control the prices for the welfare of the poor.

MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that making the prices of essential commodities accessible to the poor is proof of the sincerity of the NDA government.

District collector P Prasanthi said that a kg of toor dal per consumer is Rs 160 and a kg of rice will be sold at Rs 48. Users must bring their Aadhaar card with them. Officials said that there will be constant supervision of the sale of essentials in Rythu Bazar.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that the administration is working hard to ensure that there are no irregularities in this programme and to provide quality goods.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas, District Civil Supplies Officer Bhaskar, Urban Tahsildar Anjaneyulu, Rythu Bazar Estate Officer K Srinivas, ASO Naganjaneyulu and Urban MSO M Naga Lakshmi were present.

