Establishment of High Court not in hands of YSRCP government: Chinta Mohan

Kurnool: Former Union Minister and Congress working committee (CWC) special invitee Dr Chinta Mohan said that it is not that easy to establish a High Court as easy as establishing a high school. Stating that he is well aware of judiciary system, he said it is not in the hands of the state government to make Kurnool as judiciary capital. Speaking to media here on Friday, he said the establishment of high court where it is necessary would be decided by the collegium committee of the Supreme Court and the judges of state high court.

He also came down heavily on state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for making frequent visits to Delhi to get loans sanctioned. To bestow the blessings of Central ministers, he said the Minister was distributing the TTD laddus to them.

Spitting fire on the YSRCP government, Dr Chinta Mohan said that the party has come to power with the votes of Dalits. But it is very unfortunate that the government has forgotten to justify the community demands and betrayed them. The government was also not able to give regular salaries to the employees and pension to the retired staff, alleged Chinta Mohan.

He said Gujarat state has created a history in drug supply. Thousands of crores worth drugs are being supplied into the state from Gujarat state. The narcotics department authorities instead of punishing the actual drug mafia is unnecessarily harassing the cine actors. He said the authorities should know the facts and punish the actual culprits.

He also finds fault with the unruly attitude of BJP government. He said Priyanka Gandhi hails from the family that has sacrificed their lives for the wellbeing of India. When she went to express solidarity to the farmers, she was forcibly house arrested and has behaved in an unruly manner. Is this how the BJP government should approach Priyanka Gandhi, asked Dr Chinta Mohan.

Chinta said around 80 lakh students were not getting scholarships, mess bills, fee reimbursement and pocket money for the last two years. The students of SC/ST/OBC and minorities were facing huge problems for not getting scholarships.

He said that great personalities like Dr BR Ambedkar, K R Narayanan and several others have pursued higher education depending on the scholarships. Chinta said he has also completed his MBBS after getting a scholarship. He demanded the government to extend scholarships, fee reimbursement and mess and pocket money to the students. Though corporations were set up to strengthen the SC/ST communities, he said the YSRCP government has stopped allocating funds to the corporations. He alleged the state government was misusing 75 per cent funds sanctioned by the Central government. Expressing confidence, Dr Chinta Mohan said the Congress party will come to power in the Centre and state after winning the 2024 elections.