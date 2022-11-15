Even God can't stop YSRCP win, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Proddaturu(YSR district): Exuding confidence that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will retain power in the next elections, advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that even God cannot stop YSRCP's victory in 2024 elections.

Addressing a huge public gathering after laying foundation for construction of vegetable market at a cost of Rs 53 crore along with tourism minister RK Roja, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy here on Tuesday, he said that people were very satisfied with the three-and-a-half years YSRCP rule owing to its good work and its welfare schemes.

And at the same time, he called upon the people to be vigilant as the opposition parties are hatching conspiracies to destabilise the government by adopting various methods.

Describing the recent Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan's inspections of Jagananna housing colonies in Vizianagaram district as "utter flap show", the YSRCP leader said it is foolish to try to find faults in the Jagananna colonies where the government provided 31 lakhs house sites to the eligible poor spending Rs 5,000 crore for constriction of 17,000 housing colonies in 71,000 acre land across the state.

"The corruption charges levelled by JSP leader during his inspection in Vizianagaram district show he has no basic knowledge about the issue. It is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of public with false statements," he alleged.

The YSRCP leader asked Pawan Kalyan to tell how many houses his 'ally' TDP constructed during its rule between 2014-19.

He interpreted the statement of Pawan that he would continue the ongoing schemes of YSRCP if he becomes CM as support to the YSRCP government's programmes. "JSP chief has no clarity on any issues. It appears that he is an immature politician. How can people feel safe in the hands of this kind of people?" he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy repeated the government's stand that farmers agitating for Amaravati as capital are nothing but 'real estate traders' backed by opposition TDP. He said that development of the state is possible only with decentralisation of administration.

Tourism minister Roja said that Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan was adopting double standards in politics. She claimed that he had has become a puppet in the hands of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and was trying to 'destabilise' the government. She said that YSRCP is going to retain power in 2024 elections.

She said that the vegetable market which is being constructed at Proddaturu is the biggest in the entire Rayalaseema region.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that government spent Rs 1,000 crore for various developmental works in Proddaturu constituency. About 24,000 house sites would be distributed to the eligible in the constituency, the MP said and appealed to the people to extend support to the government for continuation of developmental activities in future.

Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said that earlier consumers did not dare to enter the old market as it was highly unhygienic and became a shelter for pigs and straydogs. He said that several developmental works like construction of water pipelines from Mylavaram Dam, modernisation of 5 canals in Proddaturu town, high level bridge at Rameswaram were under way at a cost of Rs 520 crore. He said that vegetable market would be completed by 10 months.

YSRCP district present and Kadapa mayor K Suresh Babu and others were present.