Even IAS officers are victims of Land Titling Act: Naidu

Panyam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed doubt that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is suffering from narcissistic personality disorder due to which the people of the State are the worst-affected. He said Jagan derives malicious pleasure when the people suffer a lot and he enjoys while people are on the deathbed.

Addressing Praja Galam public meeting at Panyam in Nandyal district, TDP chief said when a senior IAS officer is facing problems with the Land Titling Act, one can easily imagine the plight of the common man. He said this while pointing out the problems raised by the retired IAS officer P V Ramesh, earlier in the day with regard to the registration of his land.

He informed the gathering that cases have been registered against him for pointing out the lapses in the Land Titling Act and dared the state government to take whatever action possible. Stating that Jagan has totally cancelled 198 projects in Rayalaseema, Chandrababu made it clear that the entire money looted by him should reach the people.

Setting on fire to the copies of Land Titling Act and the pattadar passbooks carrying the photos of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that the NDA is going to win all the 52 Assembly seats in Rayalaseema. He said Jagan is facing stiff opposition even in his home turf Pulivendula due to which he is now in frustration,

Chandrababu said Union minister Amith Shah has already made it clear that the three parties, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP, have come together only to send home this highly corrupt government, to suppress goondagiri and to complete the Polavaram project to supply water to Rayalaseema besides completing Amaravati to provide jobs to the youth.

Chandrababu said Jagan has been suffering from mental disorder and those who have this problem want the people to rigidly follow what they say and if anyone opposes them, such persons will be attacked or even killed. A doctor has admitted that Jagan is in this state. World's notorious personalities like Hitler, Osama bin Laden, Kim Jong Un of North Korea had similar disorders, Chandrababu said in a sarcastic manner.

Such personalities do not have any kind of affection towards their mothers and sisters, he said and asked why the mother of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who till the other day was the honorary president of the YSRCP, is not seen at all now. How Jagan, who can’t take care of his own mother can do something good for the people, he said.