Forces given free hand to crush terrorists: J&K Lt Governor on terror attacks
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that his administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists involved in the two terror attacks in Shopian and Pahalgam districts of Kashmir.
“I have complete faith in the bravery of our personnel and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. We have given them (J&K Police and security forces) a free hand to crush the terrorists and their associates,” the L-G, in his condemnation message, said.
Terrorists shot and killed a former Sarpanch and BJP worker Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Hurpura village of Shopian district and also fired and wounded a tourist couple from Jaipur Rajasthan in Pahalgam area.
The L-G said that the security forces will also hunt down those elements who are helping the terrorists and trying to disrupt J&K's developmental journey.
“I am deeply shocked at the terrorist attack and the brutal killing of former Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh,” the L-G said.
The L-G said that Aijaz was an exemplary grassroots leader and will be remembered for his selfless service to the people.
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers. We stand in solidarity with the family at this difficult hour,” the L-G said.
He said that the heinous attack on tourists at Pahalgam is also distressing.
“I have already instructed the administrative and police officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured couple,” the L-G in his condemnation message said.