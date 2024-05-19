Live
- Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati
- CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
- Goof-up in Kerala hospital, doctor implants wrong rod in patient’s hand
- With a three-day week, expect momentum to break
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag clinch men’s doubles crown without dropping a game
- Lucknow University’s ‘political nursery’ in full bloom in 2024 LS polls
- BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
- Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah
- PM Modi says like Naxals, Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country
- Don’t worry, govt will purchase soaked paddy says Seethakka
Just In
CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
Highlights
CPI national secretary K. Narayana stated that there may be a change of government at the center and in various states.
CPI national secretary K. Narayana stated that there may be a change of government at the center and in various states. He criticized Prime Minister Modi's promotion of a "double engine" in states, stating that a single engine is not a possibility.
Speaking to the media in Guntur, Narayana commented that Modi's claims of the NDA winning 400 seats in the upcoming elections are merely a tactic to play mind games.
Narayana also predicted that the NDA may lose several seats in North India and have no chance of winning seats in South India. He went on to say that BJP could win one or two seats due to alliance.
However, it remains to be seen whether these predictions become true.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS