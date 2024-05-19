CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States

CPI national secretary K. Narayana stated that there may be a change of government at the center and in various states. He criticized Prime Minister Modi's promotion of a "double engine" in states, stating that a single engine is not a possibility.



Speaking to the media in Guntur, Narayana commented that Modi's claims of the NDA winning 400 seats in the upcoming elections are merely a tactic to play mind games.

Narayana also predicted that the NDA may lose several seats in North India and have no chance of winning seats in South India. He went on to say that BJP could win one or two seats due to alliance.

However, it remains to be seen whether these predictions become true.