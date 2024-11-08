Every eligible will get free gas: JC Karthik

Nellore: Joint Collector Kolla Bathula Karthik has said as per the government guidelines, every eligible will have three LPG gas cylinders per year under Deepam-2 scheme free of cost.

In the wake of apprehensions making rounds that beneficiaries, who fail to link EKYC to gas connection, will not get free gas cylinders, the JC held a press meet in his chambers here on Thursday. He cleared that it is not mandatory to link EKYC to gas connection to have free gas cylinders, but better to have it for other future needs.

Stating that 8,41,784 people have gas connection in the district, the JC stated that it is better if all should link EKYC to their gas connections. He said the administration has facilitated mobile phone with the delivery boy of the gas agency concerned for the purpose.

JC Karthik clarified that the beneficiaries, who have gas connections under Deepam-1 and Ujwala schemes are also eligible for Deepam-2. Till date, 99,837 beneficiaries have booked cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme and the subsidy amount will be credited in their bank accounts. He asked people to call the call centre on 1967 to clear any doubts related to Deepam-2.