‘Every Home Swadeshi’ campaign held in Kadiri

Kadiri: As part of the Central government’s initiative to promote self-reliance through indigenous products, ‘Every Home Swadeshi-Swadeshi in Every Household’ campaign was conducted across several colonies in Kadiri town on Wednesday.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Saamala Keshava Reddy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in-charge and Kadiri town BJP president Peetla Ramakrishna presided over the event. BJP leaders Talupula Gangadhar and Krishnaveni, Bar Association representative Intiyaz, district secretary Vidagottu Ashok, vice-presidents Sreenu, Rihana Khaddar Venkataramana, Ganesh, and other leaders participated.

Speaking during the campaign, the leaders highlighted the importance of using Swadeshi products to strengthen the nation’s economy and contribute to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. They explained the long-term benefits of promoting locally produced goods, including support for domestic industries, farmers, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

As part of the outreach, Swadeshi stickers were affixed to houses and vehicles, and pamphlets were distributed to create awareness among residents. People were also encouraged to take a pledge to use Swadeshi products in their daily lives.

The organisers stated that widespread public participation is essential for the success of the national self-reliance mission and vowed to continue awareness drives across the region.