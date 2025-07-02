Everyone must plant and protect saplings: Collector

Uravakonda: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar emphasised the importance of environmental protection, stating that everyone should actively plant and care for saplings.

He participated as the chief guest in a plantation and pension distribution drive in Veligonda village, Uravakonda mandal, as part of the Puttaparthi constituency initiatives.

Accompanied by Special Deputy Collector and Constituency Officer Tippay Naik, BC Welfare Deputy Director Khushboo Katori, Tahsildar Mahboob Basha, and MPDO Ravi Prasad, the Collector first planted saplings under the MGNREGS scheme near the village.

Later, he distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme for July 2025 to various beneficiaries including disability pensions to P Govindarajulu, G Siddappa, and D Bojjanulu, widow pension to P Veenamma, and old-age pensions to P Sunkamma and J Parvatamma.

The Collector personally interacted with the recipients, inquired about their issues, and ensured immediate redressal.

Upon learning about a severe drinking water issue in the village, he instructed the Rural Water Supply AE to take immediate action to address the problem.