EVMs inspection on October 16

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh informed that the first phase of EVM inspection will commence on October 16.

He conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties on voter list review and other issues at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The district received 5,560 ballot units, 4,340 control units, 5210 VVPATs as per quota assigned to the district.

He suggested political parties to participate in inspection of EVMs. Comprehensive draft voter list will be published on October 27.

Objections received on same between October 27 and December 9 will be resolved by December 26.

Out of a total 1,10,416 applications and requests under Forms 6, 7 and 8 received till October 5, as many as 1,01,794 names have been entered into electoral rolls.

While 6,525 applications were rejected, 2,097 are still pending.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India to ensure presence of cent percent eligible voters in the list, weekly meetings are being held with the political parties in order to prepare such a foolproof list, the collector said.