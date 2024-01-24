  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister Narayana all set to contest from Nellore city constituency

Ex-minister Narayana all set to contest from Nellore city constituency
x
Highlights

The TDP has almost finalised the candidature of former minister P Narayana for Nellore city constituency in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Nellore: The TDP has almost finalised the candidature of former minister P Narayana for Nellore city constituency in the 2024 Assembly elections.

While party leaders expressed different views on the selection of TDP candidate for the constituency following the party’s decision to have an electoral alliance with the JSP, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the decision to field former minister Narayana for Nellore city seat.

With the backing received from the party leadership, Narayana launched his election campaign in the constituency almost three months back.

In 2019 elections, Narayana has contested from Nellore city constituency and lost to YSRCP nominee P Anil Kumar Yadav by a margin of 1,988 votes.

However, the TDP leadership has decided to field Narayana again from the Nellore city constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X