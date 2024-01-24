Ex-minister Narayana all set to contest from Nellore city constituency

Nellore: The TDP has almost finalised the candidature of former minister P Narayana for Nellore city constituency in the 2024 Assembly elections.

While party leaders expressed different views on the selection of TDP candidate for the constituency following the party’s decision to have an electoral alliance with the JSP, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the decision to field former minister Narayana for Nellore city seat.

With the backing received from the party leadership, Narayana launched his election campaign in the constituency almost three months back.

In 2019 elections, Narayana has contested from Nellore city constituency and lost to YSRCP nominee P Anil Kumar Yadav by a margin of 1,988 votes.

However, the TDP leadership has decided to field Narayana again from the Nellore city constituency.