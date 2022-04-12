Ex-Minister Sucharitha resigns as MLA

Guntur: Former Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha submitted her resignation to the MLA post to register her protest for not continuing her in the State Cabinet.

Soon after learning about her resentment, following the orders of party leadership, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao rushed to her house in Guntur city on Sunday and tried to pacify her through discussions.

She gave her resignation in the Speaker format to Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao late on Sunday night. In the resignation letter, she said, "Due to personal reasons, I resigned to MLA post."

While Venkata Ramana Rao was returning, Sucharita's followers stopped his car and sat in front his car, demanding continuation of Sucharitha in the Cabinet.

She said as long as she is in the politics, she will follow Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "I will be within the reach of the people in the constituency." She said, those, who are dancing to the tunes, are being continued in the State Cabinet and those with self-respect are being insulted.