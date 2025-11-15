Ex TTD AVSO found dead amid Parakamani probe

Tirupati: Former Tirumala assistant vigilance and security officer (AVSO) Y Satish Kumar, currently serving as Inspector of police with the Gooty Government Railway Police (GRP), was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Friday morning. His body was discovered on the Tadipatri–Gooty main railway line between Komali and Juturu railway stations, lying between the up and down tracks.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, especially given Satish Kumar’s crucial role in the ongoing CID investigation into the Tirumala Parakamani case.

Satish Kumar, currently posted in the Guntakal Railway Division, had appeared before the CID in Tirupati on the November 6 for questioning related to the case. He was expected to attend further questioning on Friday as part of the continued probe.

His unexpected death on the very day he was due to present himself to investigators has raised several questions about the circumstances leading to the incident.

The Anantapur district police have taken the matter seriously, with district SP Jagadeesh reached the spot and oversaw the investigation. Gooty GRP Circle Inspector Ajay Kumar also hele preliminary inquiries at the scene.

Satish Kumar had earlier lodged a complaint in the high-profile foreign currency theft case connected to the Tirumala Parakamani. He had accused a man named Ravi Kumar of stealing US dollar bundles from the Parakamani area during his tenure as AVSO. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and produced the accused before a court.

However, in a surprising turn, Satish Kumar later agreed to compromise the case in court, leading to allegations that he had come under pressure from certain political leaders and senior officials within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Following this compromise, petitions were filed seeking renewed judicial scrutiny, prompting the case to be reopened. Under the supervision of CID DGP Ravi Sankar Ayyannar, the investigation had recently gained momentum and was moving into a critical phase.

Against this backdrop, the sudden and suspicious death of Satish Kumar—considered a key figure in unraveling the case—has intensified speculation about possible foul play.

The discovery of his body near the railway tracks has once again thrust the Parakamani case into the spotlight, raising fresh doubts and concerns over the pressures, motivations, and dangers surrounding those connected to the investigation. Authorities are expected to provide further clarity once initial forensic and investigative assessments are completed.

Meanwhile, autopsy report confirmed that it was a murder as there was a deep injury on the backside of Satish’s head.

CITU state vice-president Kandarapu Murali demanded a comprehensive inquiry into former AVSO’s death.

In a statement, he said the probe should unravel the truth behind this incident to find out whether it is a murder or suicide as the case involves several big heads. He reiterated his earlier demand for a probe by a high court sitting judge to find out the truth in a transparent manner.

Jana Sena party leader Kiran Royal demanded the CID to immediately take custody of Parakamani case accused Ravi Kumar as he may be the next victim. He felt that the police has to findout whether Satish’s death was a murder or suicide. If it was a suicide, who instigated him to take such a step. The investigating team should safeguard Ravi Kumar till they submit the report to the High Court on December 2.