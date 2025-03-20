Excise department’s bid to strengthen de-addiction efforts

Vijayawada: The State Excise Department has been taking strong steps to combat addiction and improve rehabilitation services. The department is working to upgrade de-addiction centres and provide better support for those struggling with alcohol, drug, and cannabis addiction.

As part of this effort, Director of Prohibition and Excise Nishant Kumar and Director of Enforcement Rahul Dev Sharma visited de-addiction centres at Guntur Government General Hospital and AIIMS at Mangalagiri. Their visit emphasised the department’s commitment to tackling addiction and helping individuals recover.

During their visit, the officials interacted with patients. They also discussed ways to improve treatment with medical staff, focusing on better counselling, advanced medical equipment, and the availability of essential medicines.

The department has pledged to strengthen its network of 25 de-addiction centres. Plans are in place to upgrade infrastructure, introduce better medical equipment, and develop an IT system to track patient progress.

To support these initiatives, the department has introduced a 2 per cent cess on the landed cost of liquor under its new Excise policy. This move aims at generating funds for public health while addressing addiction-related challenges.