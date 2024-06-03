Excitement over the fate of five women candidates

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The fate of five women candidates in the three districts under the joint East Godavari is in suspense. In terms of polling patterns, exit polls, and other estimates, the effect of independent and other party candidates is going to be nominal in the situation where the competition is only between NDA Alliance and YSRCP candidates. Therefore, the women candidates of the parties who are likely to succeed are being considered.

Daggubati Purandeshwari, BJP State President is in the fray as the NDA alliance candidate from Rajamundry. Yanamala Divya (TDP) is in contest as the Tuni Assembly candidate from the NDA alliance. Varupula Satyaprabha (TDP) contested from Prattipadu. Sitting MP Vanga Geetha (YSRCP) is contesting as the MLA candidate from Pithapuram and AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha contested from Gopalapuram.

Jalli Bala Naveena is contesting as an independent candidate from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. Anusha Yadav contested from the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat as a Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party candidate. There are no women candidates in Kakinada Rural in Kakinada district. No women participate in the Anaparthi assembly seat in East Godavari district. There are no women candidates from the P. Gannavaram and Mandapeta assembly seats in the Konasima district.

The role of women in the direct election field is nominal

In the joint East Godavari district. The number of women voters is more than half. That means women are the majority of voters. While the role of women is crucial in deciding the winners, the number of women candidates standing in the election ring is less. In the 2019 elections, 20 women contested in the combined East Godavari district, but only four of them won.

Districts have been redistributed in the last five years. Now in the general election, 28 women candidates contested from the Kakinada, East Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts of the joint East Godavari. Based on this, it can be said that the number of female candidates this time has increased slightly compared to the last election. To know how many of them can win and go to the Legislative houses, we have to wait for the counting of the votes.

In 2019, Adireddy Bhavani won Rajahmundry City MLA from TDP in the district. Vanga Geetha and Chinta Anuradha won from Kakinada and Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituencies from YSRCP. Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi (YSRCP) won from Rampachodavaram Assembly.

This time three from the NDA alliance and two from YSRCP are contesting. The rest are in the field as independents, candidates for Congress, and other parties.