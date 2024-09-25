Expedite integrated command control centre works: Collector

Tirupati: Officials of the Tirupati Smart City project reviewed the progress of the Integrated Command Control Centre being established as part of the Smart City initiative at the annual general body meeting on Tuesday. It was presided over by Smart City Managing Director and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.

The meeting was attended online by Smart City Chairman and Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with Directors including District SP L Subbarayudu and Dr Ramashri. From the Municipal Corporation office, Smart City Director Ramachandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, superintendent engineer Mohan, Smart City GM Chandramouli, examiner of accounts Ramachandra Reddy, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, AECOM representative Balaji and other Smart City officials participated.

During the meeting, officials discussed the delay in the establishment of the Integrated Command Control Centre and identified the reasons behind them. Collector Venkateswar instructed the authorities to expedite the work on the Command Control Centre. SP Subbarayudu emphasised the need to install CCTV cameras across the city, with assurances that the work would commence soon. The meeting also held discussions on the annual budget and key decisions were made regarding the future course of action for the Smart City project.