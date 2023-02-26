Expedite re-survey works in Nellore city limits: Civic chief

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha directed the officials to expedite the re-survey works across the city as part of the implementation of the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme undertaken by the State government. A review meeting was held on Saturday with officials of the town planning department at the Commissioner's chamber on the progress of the scheme.





Speaking on the occasion, she instructed the ward sachivalayam admin, planning and revenue secretaries to coordinate and complete the re-survey works in time. Secretaries of the Sachivalayam have been instructed to set daily re-survey targets and monitor them by the concerned officials to meet the targets, she explained. The Commissioner directed the officials to complete the re-survey works within the stipulated time and upload detailed information online. The commissioner also directed that the collection of advertisement display taxes within the city limits of the municipal corporation should be expedited and advertisements that are not permitted by the municipal corporation should be identified sachivalayam-wise and notices should be issued to them.





From 2016 onwards, the arrears of advertising taxes should be fully recovered, she said adding the town planning department to respond appropriately to resolve the court cases related to the town planning department and keep on monitoring properties of civic body. She asked to identify unauthorised layouts and serve notices to them. The commissioner directed the officials to collect the tax dues of various advertisement agencies in a planned manner and work towards increasing the revenue of corporation. Town Planning Officers Dashaiah, Dhananjaya Reddy, Prakash Babu, Praveen and staff members participated in the meeting.











