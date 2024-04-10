Experts create awareness on HED, its impact on vision

Visakhapatnam: Hereditaryeye diseases (HED) are genetic conditions inherited from parents to their children. It encompasses a range of eye conditions that can lead to poor vision, increased pressure in the eye or difficulty seeing during the day or night.

A population study carried out at L V Prasad Eye Institutes (Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study or APEDS) revealed some shocking facts about consanguinity and its effects on the eyes. The study found that the risk of certain eye diseases increased due to marriages between uncles and nieces or first cousins. These findings highlight the need for greater awareness about the risks associated with consanguinity and the importance of genetic counselling for prospective parents. Families may attribute vision loss to other factors, overlooking the genetic component of the condition.

Experts mentioned that HED poses a significant health challenge in regions where consanguineous marriages and marriages within a closely linked community are more common. As part of the awareness programme about HED, experts at LVPEI stressed on creating awareness about treating HED and its management. Head of LVPEI Virender Sachdeva and Dr. Sameera Nayak of KVC laid emphasis on the early detection of the impact of the HED on individuals and families. Underlining the need to build awareness about the disease, they said, “By providing timely and appropriate strategies in irreversible blinding diseases through low-vision devices, rehabilitation and other services, the impact of these conditions can be mitigated. Similarly, providing accurate genetic counselling can help preserve vision for future generations.”