Experts stress significant role of zoos in protecting animals

Visakhapatnam: The importance of zoos, their vital role in protecting endangered species and their habitats through breeding programmes, research projects and habitat preservation efforts, among other topics were discussed at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP).

As part of the ‘National Zoo Lovers Day 2025’, Ajay Kumar Naik, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Andhra Pradesh released posters of ‘Zoo Lovers Day 2025’, ‘wild dog breeding centre’ and ‘IGZP’ on Tuesday at the zoo.

The poster launch was held in the presence of Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & HRD), Rahul Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA & FCA), BM Diwan Mydeen, Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, G. Mangamma, Deputy Conservator of Forests and curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, among others.

The ‘National Zoo Lovers Day’, celebrated annually on April 8th, is a day to appreciate zoos and their crucial roles in conservation, education, and research works while encouraging people to visit, extend support and learn about these institutions and their operations.

Paying a visit to all the enclosures, Ajay Kumar Naik, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), interacted with the animal keepers and enquired about the well-being of the animals. He suggested the IGZP curator to send elephant Krishna for Kumki training so that it can be used in human wildlife conflict to lead the elephant groups away from the villages.

The event highlighted the importance of zoos in wildlife conservation, education and fostering public engagement with nature.