Experts suggest the government to make Amaravati as Special Agriculture Zone

As we all know that CM Jagan has said that Amaravati is not suitable for the capital of AP as it requires crores of rupees to build. Instead, the govt plans to make Vishakhapatnam as capital. However, the question arises on the buildings built there?. It is in this backdrop that a key proposal has been added. All the land acquired in Amaravati is of agricultural lands taken from the farmers. This is why some experts have suggested to the CM that Amaravati be declared a (Special Agricultural Zone). It is reported that agriculture experts have prepared a report together to convert the Amaravati area into a Special Agriculture Zone.

Experts have recommended the government to keep the structures, roads and buildings in place. In view of the growing population, agriculture is important and Visakhapatnam should be made the capital.

With the exception of the land, experts say that the entire land should be used as a Special Agriculture Zone (SAZ), and the AP government has started its discussion on the proposals. It seems that the government is planning to bring the public lands along with agricultural lands into SAZ. If CM Jagan gives a nod to this proposal then Amaravati will become a agricultural zone soon.