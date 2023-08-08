  • Menu
Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties

An Indian Oil petrol bunk in Tossipudi village of Bikavolu mandal of East Godavari district experienced an explosion causing fear among the people in...

An Indian Oil petrol bunk in Tossipudi village of Bikavolu mandal of East Godavari district experienced an explosion causing fear among the people in the area. According to the details, fire crackers were being stored in a shed next to the petrol bunk, and an accidental explosion of these firecrackers caused the adjacent petrol bunk to blast.

However, as the accident occurred in the morning when there was minimal traffic, no loss of life was reported. Meanwhile, the Gayatri Rice Mill located near the petrol bunk suffered some damage as a result of the explosion. It is worth noting that residents in three surrounding villages reported hearing sounds resembling to an earthquake due to the explosion at the petrol bunk.

The authorities will investigate the incident to determine the cause and assess the overall impact.

