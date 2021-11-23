Extend all help to people hit by rains: Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur : District Collector Vivek Yadav directed officials to take all the measures to extend relief to the people inconvenienced due to heavy rains in the district.

He alerted the district officials. He conducted a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Monday.

District officials submitted the crop wise report with details of damage due to heavy rains. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings department and municipal officials submitted the loss enumeration due to rains to the district administration.

Vivek Yadav instructed the Joint Collector Vivek Yadav to set up committees with the Irrigation, Police and Revenue officials and see that vigilance on the tanks facing breach.

He directed the officials to conduct enumeration to assess the crop damage and told them to keep NDRF teams ready to extend assistance to the people. He instructed the officials to take steps to distribute essential commodities in the rain-hit areas.

The Collector also directed the fishermen not to venture into the sea in the backdrop of heavy rains warning.

He urged the officials to keep medicines ready at the primary health centres in the district as a precautionary measure and provide infrastructure in the relief camps.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Collector Subam Bansal, district revenue officer P Kondaiah, ZP CEO Chaitanya, deputy director of Horticulture department P Sujatha were present.