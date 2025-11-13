Eye camp held in Gangavaram

Visakhapatnam: As part of its community health and education programme, Adani Foundation, in collaboration with Adani Gangavaram Port, inaugurated eye screening camp at Zilla Parishad High School in Gangavaram on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 students from nearby schools, including MPPS Jalaripallepalem, MPPS Dibbapalem, and ZPHS Nadupuru, attended the camp.

Senior officials of Adani Gangavaram Port Limited inaugurated the camp and reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to developing educational infrastructure in the region. Key CSR contributions such as creation of modern classrooms, digital learning facilities, well-equipped science labs, dining halls, upgraded washroom facilities and cultural space 'Kalavedhika' aimed at enriching learning environment and empowering students were highlighted.

During eye screening camp, qualified doctors examined students and free spectacles were provided to those in need, following medical recommendations. The services were offered free of cost to students and their families.