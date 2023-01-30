Eyeing polls, govt laying foundations for projects: JSP

Nellore: With an eye on the upcoming polls, the ruling party is laying foundations for projects in the state, stated Jana Sena district general secretary Gunukula Kishore. He led the padayatra from Jyotirao Phule statue located on Mini Bypass to Sankranti Centre on Balaji Nagar Main Road. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government, which is unable to pay even the salaries, was now laying foundations for new programmes.

The JSP leader said the state government, which is afraid of clearing previous contract dues, resorting to diversion of funds and awarding new contracts to ruling party leaders. He said the YSR Congress government has achieved nothing and wasted thousands of crores of rupees of public money in the form of gravel, sand and in construction of illegal layouts.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that the education and medical sectors were fully owned by the government. For the past two days, Jana Sena activists have been going to the homes and contacting their family members, neighbours, relatives, and friends to seek their support to vote for the party this time. Party leaders Nirmala, Prashanth Goud, Amin, Hemanth Yadav, Chinna Raja, and others participated in the event.