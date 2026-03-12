Faculty development programme conducted at KVR College

Kurnool: A five-day faculty development programme on the theme ‘Recent Advances in Chemistry’ was organised by the Department of Chemistry at KVR Government Women's College (Affiliated to Cluster University) here on Wednesday.

This training programme was conducted with the support of DBT-STAR College Scheme. Prof DB Ramachary, a distinguished Chemistry professor from University of Hyderabad, chief guest and keynote speaker, delivered an extensive lecture on the subject ‘Organocatalysis’. He elucidated the concept of organocatalysis and highlighted its significance within the realm of modern organic chemistry. He also apprised the faculty members of the latest innovations emerging in the field of chemistry.

College Principal Dr K Venkata Reddy stated that the primary objective of this training programme was to sensitise faculty members to the evolving changes and advancements within the discipline of chemistry.

FDP Convener Dr J Kalpana served as the coordinator for the event. Faculty members from Department of Chemistry, delegates from various other colleges, and students participated in the programme.