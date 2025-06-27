Faculty members exhorted to lead a stress-free life

Visakhapatnam: Variety of pressures faced by modern educators, role and importance of teaching profession, the importance of mental well-being of teachers were highlighted by Padmakshi Lokesh, clinical psychologist and personality development trainer from Bengaluru.

Speaking at faculty development programme on ‘mindfulness: empowering educators through mental wellness’ here on Thursday at Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) business school, she shared measures to be taken to lead a stress-free-life, erase negativity from minds and develop positive thinking with mindfulness to maintain good health to lead a happy and grateful life.

Faculty members, researchers, and education professionals participated in this event and interacted with Padmakshi Lokesh.

Dean and director, IIAM SP Ravindra, director general V. Krishna Mohan, Principal of Dr. BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University K Sita Manikyam, among others, participated. Addressing faculty members, SP Ravindra underlined the importance of empowering teachers to shape students’ lives and help them face challenges, overcome stress.