  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Faculty members exhorted to lead a stress-free life

Faculty members exhorted to lead a stress-free life
x

Experts, Professors at the faculty development programme held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

Variety of pressures faced by modern educators, role and importance of teaching profession, the importance of mental well-being of teachers were highlighted by Padmakshi Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Variety of pressures faced by modern educators, role and importance of teaching profession, the importance of mental well-being of teachers were highlighted by Padmakshi Lokesh, clinical psychologist and personality development trainer from Bengaluru.

Speaking at faculty development programme on ‘mindfulness: empowering educators through mental wellness’ here on Thursday at Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) business school, she shared measures to be taken to lead a stress-free-life, erase negativity from minds and develop positive thinking with mindfulness to maintain good health to lead a happy and grateful life.

Faculty members, researchers, and education professionals participated in this event and interacted with Padmakshi Lokesh.

Dean and director, IIAM SP Ravindra, director general V. Krishna Mohan, Principal of Dr. BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University K Sita Manikyam, among others, participated. Addressing faculty members, SP Ravindra underlined the importance of empowering teachers to shape students’ lives and help them face challenges, overcome stress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick