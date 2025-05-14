Faith, folklore converge as Gangamma Jatara to achieve grand climax

Tirupati: The pilgrim city of Tirupati was immersed in divine fervour as the iconic folk festival, Thataiahgunta Gangamma Jatara, drew to a grand conclusion on Tuesday with stage set of Gangamma Viswaroopa Darshan scheduled after midnight. The nine-day spiritual spectacle, marked by vibrant rituals and deep-rooted traditions, will be formally culminated with the revered ‘ChempaTolagimpu’ ceremony – a symbolic event where the clay idol of Goddess Gangamma in Viswaroopa is ceremoniously removed from the temple premises, marking the end of the Jatara.

The temple witnessed overwhelming footfall throughout the nine days, with Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays drawing particularly massive crowds. The festive atmosphere reached a crescendo as devotees of all ages and backgrounds, dressed in unique attires each day, participated in the rituals with unflinching devotion. A significant ritual included the mass preparation of Pongallu by women, who offered it to the presiding deity with heartfelt prayers.

On the penultimate day, the fervour intensified as a spiritual wave swept across the city. According to folklore, Goddess Gangamma assumes various disguises to track and eliminate the villainous local chieftain (palegadu), who once attempted to outrage her modesty and went into hiding. The climax of this narrative plays out on the final day, symbolising the triumph of divine justice.

Security arrangements were robust, ensuring a safe environment for the lakhs of visitors. Under the vigilant eye of SP V Harshavardhan Raju, the police department deployed an extensive force, including bomb squads and dog squads. Frisking through metal detectors was strictly enforced at all entry points, with over 300 personnel including three Additional SPs, eight DSPs, and dozens of CIs, SIs, and constables working round the clock.

Equally commendable were the efforts of the Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner N Mourya. Sanitation, crowd management, and logistical arrangements were executed flawlessly, contributing to a smooth, incident-free experience for devotees seeking darshan of the Goddess.