Fake agents taken into custody by city police

Visakhapatnam: Suresh and Adilakshmi, agents from Gajuwaka, who tried to send four young women to Cambodia under the pretext of assuring them data entry jobs, were arrested at Visakhapatnam Airport. Briefing the media here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi appealed to youth not to rely on such agents for jobs abroad.

Suresh went to Cambodia and worked in a Chinese scam company for a while. He made acquaintance with a person Vijay Kumar, who presented himself as an agent in Cambodia. They teamed up to make easy money by sending youths who are desperate to get jobs abroad.

Suresh was sending unemployed youth to Cambodia with the support of Adilakshmi alias Anu and Vijay Kumar alias Sunny.

During the investigation, it came to the notice of the city police that the accused team is targeting Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states and sending them to Cambodia by promising them job opportunities. The CP stated that the accused sent 12 people so far.

The city police seized two mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash, $2,000 (Rs 1,80,000/-) and 20 SIM cards from them. The Visakhapatnam city police had earlier brought back 85 innocent youths who had gone to Cambodia and Myanmar as they were cheated in the name of data entry operator jobs.