Fake calendar caused 'suicide' of Emmiganur youth: Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded that the YSRCP government release a fresh job calendar without wasting any more time in order to prevent the continuing suicides of young aspirants in the State.

He expressed grief over the latest suicide of a bright 25-year-old student who passed the 6-year course at the IIIT with good marks. Vuppara Veeranjaneyulu waited for a long time and went into depression due to lack of job notifications. He hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan at his residence at Yerrakota village in Emmiganur mandal in Kurnool district.

In a statement here, Lokesh said the suicides of job aspirants would have stopped had the Chief Minister replaced his 'fake calendar' with a real 'job calendar' in the beginning itself. Andhra Pradesh has turned into 'Aatmahatyala Pradesh' under Jagan rule.

The young aspirants voted for the 'fan' symbol believing that they would get 2.30 lakh government jobs. But now, the situation turned ghastly as the same job aspirants were hanging themselves from the same fan due to lack of jobs.

Lokesh advised the government to open its eyes to the deteriorating employment creation situation and initiate efforts to create some hope among the qualified youth. Assistance and support should be given to the family of Veeranjaneyulu. He studied hard and earned himself a good name as 'a son of Goddess Saraswathi'. The life of a promising youth was cut short now because of the wrong policies of the rulers.

In an appeal to the youth, Lokesh said that there should be no loss of hope or despair under any circumstances. Everybody should fight back and agitate for getting the government jobs that they truly deserve.

Nobody had the right to deprive the bright young generation of their golden opportunities that would suit their hard work and determination. It was tragic that Veeranjaneyulu waited so long and eventually ended his life after losing hope.

In the same Kurnool district, one Nagendra Prasad committed suicide at Gopalanagaram village in Pyapili mandal as his hopes of becoming a government teacher got shattered.