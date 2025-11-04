Fake liquor case: Jogi shifted to Nellore jail

Vijayawada: Former minister Jogi Ramesh and his brother Ramu, arrested in connection with the adulterated liquor case, were shifted to Nellore jail on Monday following a court order. The duo was initially lodged in Vijayawada district jail after being remanded for 10 days by the court earlier in the day. However, as per the revised directions, police later escorted them to Nellore Central Jail under tight security.

The case, which has sparked a political storm, continues to widen with investigators tightening the net around several suspects. YSRCP leader Manoj Kothari, from the Vijayawada West constituency, is reportedly absconding after his alleged involvement surfaced during the probe. His name has been listed as A20 in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining financial and logistical links connected to the illegal liquor network. Sources said multiple locations in Vijayawada and nearby districts are being raided to trace Kothari’s whereabouts and uncover possible political or business links in the adulteration racket.

Meanwhile, the excise department filed a petition seeking the custody of Ramesh and his brother Ramu in connection with the case for 10 days. The court which took up the matter, adjourned it to Tuesday while seeking counter from the SIT.

In the same case, excise department sought custody of the main accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao and his brother for the second time. The hearing on the petition has been adjourned to May 6.