Fall in tomato prices hit farmers hard

Pattikonda: Pattikonda sub-division has emerged as the largest tomato-growing region in the undivided district, with cultivation spread over 6,400 hectares this year.

While the Madanapalle market in the state ranks first in tomato sales, Pattikonda occupies the second position.

Despite such a significant production hub, farmers are forced to fight for remunerative prices. Currently, tomato harvesting has begun on about 2,500 hectares.

From October to January, farmers usually bring more than 20 truckloads of tomatoes to the market daily.

Traditionally, tomato prices remain favorable for at least two to three months during this period.

However, this year, farmers saw a reasonable price for only 15 days.

With a good crop yield and the harvest gaining momentum, prices have plummeted, leaving farmers distressed as their hard work is yielding meager returns.

Tomatoes from Pattikonda are in demand in markets across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Hyderabad, and Warangal, but the prices remain disappointingly low, adding to the farmers’ woes.

Stalled juice factory project adds to farmers’ concerns.

During former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, land was allotted, and funds were sanctioned for a juice processing factory along the Pattikonda–Guntakal road to support tomato farmers.

While initial work began, a change in government led to a halt in construction.

Following criticism from farmers, the new coalition government conducted a foundation-laying ceremony at Kanakadinne village in Pattikonda mandal, assuring completion of the project by this kharif season.

However, progress has stalled with the project remaining at the foundation stage.

With no processing facility available, farmers are forced to rely solely on local markets, leading to distress sales and heavy losses.

The delay in setting up the juice factory has left farmers anxious and demanding immediate action from the government to safeguard their livelihoods.

“We were hopeful that the juice factory would provide us a stable market and fair prices,” said Yerragoti Mahanandi, a tomato farmer from Devanakonda.

“But with the project stuck and prices collapsing, we are left with no option but to sell our produce at throwaway rates. Many farmers are sinking into debt, and we don’t know how much longer we can survive like this.”