'Family Doctor' ensures better medicare at doorstep: Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving irrevocable assurance to the health of the poor people by introducing 'Family Doctor' concept, which provides free modern medicine to the people. On Thursday, the Chief Minister launched Family Doctor system in Linganguntla village of Palnadu district. Inauguration of the district-level programme was held in Kapavaram of Kovvuru mandal, in which Minister Vanitha and district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha participated.

Addressing the participants, Minister Vanitha said that since October 21, the Family Doctor system has been serving people on an experimental basis and from today onwards full-scale medical services will be provided through 104 mobile medical vehicles. "Late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy remained in the hearts of the people by providing free medical care in corporate hospitals through Aarogyasri scheme. Now, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the same trend," she added.

Vanitha said that Jagan brought many innovative changes in medical department and filled thousands of jobs. All kinds of diseases are covered under Aarogyasri and financial security is provided by providing pensions to those suffering from chronic diseases, she added. Stating that the Chief Minister said that the scheme was launched to provide better health security to the poor living in the villages, she informed that 2,875 doctors, 10,032 ANMs and 37,017 Asha workers will provide medical services through the Family Doctor scheme across the State.

She explained that these services will be provided in PHCs, CHCs, and YSR Village Health Clinics, and apart from this, medical personnel will go to the villages through 108 and 104 mobile medical vehicles and provide services in this scheme. She said 4,000 diseases were already included in Aarogyasri and the people in neighbouring States were also allowed to avail the services of Aarogyasri.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that steps have been taken to make YSR Health Clinics work as an extension to the secretariat. There will be two public health centres in each mandal and each centre will have two qualified doctors and sufficient staff. She said that the government will provide basic facilities.

AMC Chairman V Srinivas, ZP vice-chairperson Posina Srilekha, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Kovvuru RDO S Mallibabu, Deputy DMHO G Varalakshmi and other officials participated in the programme.