Family heads asked to authorise survey details

Ongole: Ongole Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao said that the details given and entered in the application will be verified and authorised by the family head to make sure the information is correct and valid.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is conducting caste census from Friday to create a comprehensive caste-based database of people and ensure the benefits of various welfare schemes and programmes reach them.

The 10-day survey is being conducted in the second state of independent India after Bihar and will record the people’s social, economic, educational and employment status. In Ongole, the caste survey was started in the 70 ward secretariats, and the volunteers were visiting door to door to collect the data and upload it to the Caste Census module of their app.

The OMC commissioner participated in the caste survey in the Santhapet ward secretariat limits on Friday. He went along with the local corporator Imran Khan, secretariat staff and volunteers, and read out the questions to the members of the households. He explained to the public that the survey will be done in two categories, individual details, and family details.

He requested the public to cooperate with the volunteers visiting their homes and give the necessary information. He said that to ensure correct information is uploaded to the application, the family head, or its members will authorize the data before the authentication of the volunteer and the ward secretariat staff.