Fare limit fixed for pvt bus operators

Guntur: In view of heavy demand arising from a large number of people travelling to their native regions for Sankranti festival, Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha stated that steps are being taken to ensure that private bus operators do not sell tickets at exorbitant prices.

In a statement on Fridday, he said as part of this initiative, transport department officials in all districts held meetings on Friday with private bus operators operating in their respective districts.

The transport department has decided that the maximum fare charged by private buses shall not exceed 50% above the fares prescribed by the RTC. Legal action will be initiated against private bus operators, who sell tickets at prices higher than the prescribed limit.

The officials further informed that bus fares are being continuously monitored and cases will be registered against bus owners collecting excess fares. All private bus operators have been directed to display transport department helpline number 92816 07001 prominently in every bus.

From January 9 to 18, transport department officials across all districts will carry out enforcement drives on private buses.