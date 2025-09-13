Farewell ceremony held for collector Chetan

Puttaparthi: A farewell meeting was organised at the Sri Sathya Sai District Collector’s office in Puttaparthi to honor outgoing Collector TS Chetan, who has been transferred as part of routine government postings.

The programme was attended by Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, who felicitated the Collector with a bouquet and a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy praised Chetan’s contributions, stating that he had played a guiding role in the district’s development. “Although his transfer is painful, such transfers are part of administrative procedure. Collector Chetan worked tirelessly and left a strong mark on the progress of Sri Sathya Sai district and Puttaparthi constituency,” she said.

She noted that the Collector acted as a bridge between public representatives and district officials, ensuring smooth coordination for various development initiatives.

Special appreciation was given for his efforts in planning and securing funds for the upcoming Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations.

“His advice and support have been invaluable for the constituency’s growth. He has been a true guide for us,” she added.

Former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy also lauded the Collector for his dedication and service-minded approach.

Coalition leaders and activists from the constituency, including Samakoti Adinarayana, Gangadhar Naidu, Obulesu, Suresh Choudhary, Krishna Prasad, and Prasad, joined the event to convey their gratitude and best wishes.