Farewell ceremony held for retiring police officers in Sri Sathya Sai district

Puttaparthi: Retirement marks a significant milestone in every officer’s life, said District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrs. V. Ratna, IPS, during a farewell ceremony held on Friday evening at the District Police Office Conference Hall. The event honored the retirement of ASI Venkatasubbaiah and Head Constable Ramalingaiah. Addressing the gathering, SP Ratna appreciated the dedicated service rendered by the retiring officers during their tenure in the police department. She praised their commitment and professionalism and wished them a peaceful and fulfilling life ahead with their families.
As a token of appreciation, the SP felicitated both officers with floral garlands, shawls, and mementoes. The event was attended by AO Sujatha, Superintendent Mallikarjuna, SB CI Balasubramanyam Reddy, RIs Mahesh and Vali, SB SI Pradeep Kumar, AR personnel, and the families of the retiring officers.