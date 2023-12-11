Farmers advised not to sell grain to intermediaries

Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector N Tej Bharat said that the district administration has taken steps to provide MSP to the grain grown by the farmers during Kharif season in East Godavari district.

He advised the farmers not to sell grain to intermediaries and millers at prices lower than MSP. He said that steps have been taken to purchase discolour grain by the government itself. The government will take the grain responsibility of the farmer who has taken Truck Sheet in RBK and upload it in rice mills and provide the acknowledgement.

Farmers can call toll free number 1967 and explain if any doubts regarding MSP, he said. The estimated collection of paddy in this Kharif season in the district is 2.52 lakh metric tons. So far, 30,580 coupons have been generated for grain collection. He said that 1, 37, 325.040 metric tonnes of grain was purchased from 19,142 farmers and 212 crores 42 lakhs has been deposited in farmers’ accounts for 20,256 FTOs in connection with purchase of grain so far.